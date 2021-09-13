ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,205.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.26 million and $2,205.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00284595 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00142741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00177828 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003514 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

