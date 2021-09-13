Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Buy

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.78. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,761 shares of company stock worth $4,655,196. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

