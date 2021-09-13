Zacks Investment Research Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after acquiring an additional 254,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 81,115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

