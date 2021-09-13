Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $138.76 on Thursday. Balchem has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Balchem by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

