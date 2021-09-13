Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.84 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

