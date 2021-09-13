Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $517.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

