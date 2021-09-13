Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $366.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

