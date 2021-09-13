Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post $537.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $540.72 million. Redfin reported sales of $236.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $122,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,578.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. 752,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,121. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

