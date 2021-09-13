Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

MKC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. 10,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

