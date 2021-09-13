Zacks: Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $847.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,575. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.