Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Avangrid also reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,692. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

