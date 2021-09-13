Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.24. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.