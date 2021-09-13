Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $268.00. 1,000,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,113. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

