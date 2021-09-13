Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.30 million to $104.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

QLYS stock opened at $114.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.65. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.