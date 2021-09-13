Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.51. Leidos reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,107. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

