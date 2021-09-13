Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.30. IPG Photonics reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.65. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.87.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

