Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $1.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,917. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

