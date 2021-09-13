Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. AON posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,530. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.99. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $294.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

