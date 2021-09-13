Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $599.56. 283,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.53. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.