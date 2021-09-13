Zacks: Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 6,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

