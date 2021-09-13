Zacks: Analysts Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 206,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

