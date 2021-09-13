Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

NBEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NewAge by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NewAge by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NewAge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.