Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.01. 19,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,767. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.