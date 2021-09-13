Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report sales of $229.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $208.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $912.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.08 million to $927.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $981.87 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.76. 410,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

