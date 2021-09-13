Zacks: Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce sales of $28.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 362,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.