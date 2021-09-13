Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

