Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $60.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
ABTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,441. The stock has a market cap of $712.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
