Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $60.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $237.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ABTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,441. The stock has a market cap of $712.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

