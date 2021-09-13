Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

In other news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $121,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

