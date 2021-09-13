Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.00 Million

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $314.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $306.60 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $14,687,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,295,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.