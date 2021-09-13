Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,143,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

