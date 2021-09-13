Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $59.89 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

