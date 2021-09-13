yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00154163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042061 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.