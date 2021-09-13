xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $0.75

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. xRhodium has a market cap of $941,324.26 and approximately $1,081.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005577 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002026 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004918 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.