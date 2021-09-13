XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. UBS Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

