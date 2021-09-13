XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11.
Shares of XPO stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.98.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
