XML Financial LLC Sells 470 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

XML Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 334,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

