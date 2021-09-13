XML Financial LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.92. 32,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,543. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

