XML Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $263.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

