XML Financial LLC Buys 1,085 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.46. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.10.

