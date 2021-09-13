Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.47. 14,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $17,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

