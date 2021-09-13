Wsfs Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $306.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

