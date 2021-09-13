Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

