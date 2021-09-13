Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

