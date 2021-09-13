Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.46. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

