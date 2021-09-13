Wownero Reaches One Day Volume of $56,670.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Wownero has a total market cap of $18.55 million and $56,670.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

