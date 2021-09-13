Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $702.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 183,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,261. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.