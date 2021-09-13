Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

