Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Workiva by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Workiva by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

WK stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

