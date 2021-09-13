Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $267.53 on Monday. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.60 and a 200-day moving average of $242.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

