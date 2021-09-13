Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Cap Achieves $716,044.38

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $716,044.38 and $4,793.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $112.38 or 0.00254588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00150631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars.

