Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $1,135,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NJUL opened at $47.01 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.